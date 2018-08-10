Despite concerns, commerce ministry may continue to back RCEP talks

Despite other ministries and stakeholders voicing concern on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the commerce ministry may continue to bat for it, citing the advanced stage of negotiations and the expected benefits for India's services exports, sources said.

On Friday, the commerce secretary will brief his counterparts in ministries including finance, steel, textile and defence at the Cabinet Secretariat on the current state of negotiations and the way forward, sources said. The RCEP is a proposed pact between the 10 Asean economies and six others with ...