Despite kharif loss, Centre pegs 7% rise in 2019-20 onion output

While continue to remain hot, latest government data show production in the 2019-20 full crop year (July-June) could be seven per cent more than last year.

This is in sharp contrast with the government’s projection for the year’s and late crop, which estimated a 22 per cent drop.

The first advance full-year estimate for 2019-20 horticulture crops was issued on Monday. The data could mean the Centre expects a bumper rabi onion crop, compensating for the and late kharif harvests.

A November 2019 report of the agriculture ministry pegs kharif and late kharif production for 2019-20 at 5.46 million tonnes (mt) or 22 per cent less than in the same period last year.

Onion is largely cultivated three times a year in India. The kharif crop is harvested in the October to December period, late kharif between January and March, and the rabi harvest usually starts from March-end and stretches till May.

This year, heavy unseasonal rain in the post-monsoon period in the major onion growing states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka damaged part of the kharif and late kharif crops. Coupled with low stock, this pushed to over Rs 100 a kg in November.





Of late, however, retail prices have considerably cooled, with the Centre having imported over 14,000 tonnes till the first week of January. More is on the way. From a high of Rs 160 a kg, onion now retails at Rs 60 a kg.

The data shows the government expects onion to have been sown on 1.29 million hectares in the 2019-20 crop year (July-June), slightly higher than the 1.22 million ha of the previous year.

The first estimates also show production of potato — another important kitchen staple — is estimated to rise to 51.94 mt this year, from 50.19 mt last year. And, tomato at 19.32 mt, from 19 mtg a year before.

The ministry has projected a marginal drop in production of beans, parwal (pointed gourd), pumpkin and tapioca this year.

Overall production of is estimated to be higher at 188 mt in the 2019-20 crop year, from 183 mt the previous year.

Among fruit, production of apple is expected to be higher at 2.73 mt, compared with the final output of 2.31 mt last year. There is likely to be a fall in output of mangoes, bananas, grapes and pomegranates.

Production of mangoes is estimated to decline slightly to 21.28 mt, from 21.37 mt last year, and of bananas to 29.64 mt from 30.46 mt. That of grapes to decline to 2.15 mt, from 3 mt; of pomegranates to 2.32 mt, from 2.91 mt last year, the ministry states.



Total fruit production is pegged lower at 95.74 mt, as against 97.9 mt the previous year.



Production of spices is estimated to drop to 9.37 mt, from 9.42 mt. Outout of cut flowers to 2.87 mt, from 2.91 mt. Honey production is pegged at 120,000 tonnes, the same as last year. Production of plantation crops like coconuts and cashew is projected to increase marginally to 16.4 mt, from 16.3 mt.

Total output of horticultural crops is estimated at 313.35 mt, up from the actual output of 310.74 mt in 2018-19.