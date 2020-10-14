Developing ecosystem for setting up 10,000 start-ups: Uttar Pradesh govt

-
ALSO READ
UP cabinet clears Startup Policy 2020, targets 10,000 new ventures
CM Yogi Adityanath launches 'UP Start-up Fund', to be managed by SIDBI
UP govt use Disaster Relief Fund to pay for migrants' rail tickets
UP clocks fresh investment worth Rs 17,000 crore in industrial projects
UP to promote start-up ventures of women, transgender entrepreneurs
-
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said that an enabling ecosystem was being created for setting up 10,000 start-ups across different sectors in the state. Under the new UP Startup Policy 2020, the Adityanath government is targetting to set up 10,000 start-ups and 100 incubators, including the country’s largest incubator in Lucknow, spanning all the 75 districts of the state.
According to UP Additional Chief Secretary, IT and electronics, Alok Kumar, 18 incubators have already become operational.
“At present, 2,850 start-ups are functional in UP and their number is fast expanding. The incubators are proposed to be developed in all the divisions and districts of the state.”
The government has estimated that the new policy will help in generating 150,000 direct and indirect employment and self-employment opportunities by promoting the start-up culture. Currently, UP is ranked among the top three in the states’ Startup Rankings, which the Adityanath government is targetting to improve further.
ALSO READ: 15% of start-ups have halted operations due to Covid-19 pandemic: Report
To promote startup ventures, the state has developed a robust online clearance system and set up a Rs 1,000-crore ‘Start-up Fund’ with the help of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), apart from a ‘UP Angel Network’ to handhold green business ventures.
“Leading venture capital and angel investor funds in India have evinced keen interest in the UP Start-up Fund,” Kumar said.
Before the UP Startup Policy 2020 was promulgated, the startups were governed under the UP Information Technology and Start-up Policy 2017, which was primarily focussed on the IT sector while neglecting other fields.
However, the new policy has accorded parity to the start-ups pertaining to all segments viz. agriculture, medical and health, energy, Khadi, education, tourism, transport etc. It was prepared after studying the start-up policies followed in other leading states apart from taking feedback from sectoral experts. Besides, the government is giving special financial incentives to start-ups in the backward regions of Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions.
Following the influx of over 3.5 million migrant labourers from other states due to Covid-19 lockdown, the Adityanath government is looking to harness their skills by providing them jobs suited to their profiles and creating self employment opportunities. The start-up and other sectoral policies are aimed at accelerating the pace of economic activities and promoting entrepreneurship.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU