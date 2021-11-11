DGCA starts eGCA portal for pilots, engineers, trainers, in tie-up with TCS

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in collaboration with TCS, launched the eGCA, a portal that provides end-to-end digital solutions for all its stakeholders, including pilots, aircraft engineers, operators and flying training organizations.

With this portal and will help eGCA to deliver anytime-anywhere regulatory approval.

had won the mandate from in 2019 to digitize it’s daily operations, Over the last 2.5 years has streamlined 300 services, with the first set of services being made live on 30th December 2019. The platform, an e-governance tool for Civil Aviation, will provide a new service mechanism for all the stakeholders, keeping customers at its forefront.

Tej Bhatla, Business Unit Head, TCS, said, “We are proud to have partnered with to bring the best use of technology in building eGCA - a future-ready platform that enhances efficiency and strengthens governance. For us, this is another memorable #tcspartofyourstory for #digitalindia, built on the belief and faith that DGCA had in us.”

DGCA is the safety regulator for India’s expansive civil aviation sector and is responsible for safe and efficient air transportation through a regulatory framework, services to stakeholders, and proactive safety oversight. Before its switch to digital governance, the regulatory body functioned predominately on a paper-based model. This led to longer processing times for applications and stakeholders were not able to track the status of their application on a real-time basis.

The portal has digitised 11 key organizational functions. With the eGCA platform, one can register, apply, track and obtain licenses and approvals digitally, which will improve efficiency, transparency and ensure better governance. It will ensure single-window applications for all concerned directorates and digital application processes can be accessed anytime, anywhere. eGCA also offers Akash, a ChatBot that will address queries and concerns in real time.