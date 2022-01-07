DGFT sets up Covid-19 helpdesk to iron out international trade issues

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the department of commerce has set up a ‘Covid-19 Helpdesk' to monitor the status of export and imports and resolve difficulties being faced by relevant stakeholders, amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The helpdesk will look into issues relating to import and export licensing, documentation issues, customs clearance delays and related complexities, among others.

“ has operationalized a ‘Covid-19 Helpdesk' to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues arising in respect of international trade,” an official statement said.

The helpdesk will also collect and collate trade related issues concerning other state and central governments departments and agencies and co-ordinate with them to offer a possible resolution.

“Export-Import community may submit information on the website and submit information relating to their issues on which support is required using the following steps--Navigate to the Website…‘Create New Request’ and select the Category as ‘Covid-19', select the suitable sub-category, enter the other relevant details and submit,” it said.

The status of resolutions and feedback can be tracked using the status tracker under the DGFT helpdesk services. Email and SMS will also be sent as and when the status of these tickets are updated.

The industry department has also set up a monitoring and control room to ensure smooth transportation and delivery of essential goods across the country, with effect from January 5.