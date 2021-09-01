Is Indian Ocean Dipole the only measure of this year's below-par monsoon?

Though the southwest monsoon has made a strong revival over several parts of the country during the past few days, it remains to be seen as to whether the rains will be good enough to wipe off all the seasonal deficit, which was 9 per cent below average on August 31. Most meteorologists and weathermen said the current wet spell will last for the next 2-3 days, following which dry weather will set in most parts of the country.

In fact, monsoon rains in July and August, the two most important months of the four-month southwest monsoon season, have been one of the worst. India ...