Differences abound in global, Indian drivers of inflation: Economists

Growing focus on does not erase the differences that drive it in India or elsewhere.

Economists said that factors behind the numbers vary while speaking at the State Bank of India’s Banking and Economics Conclave in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Poonam Gupta, Director General of the economic policy research institute, the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) pointed out that in the United States of America has been driven not only by global supply chain disruptions but also by labour supply constraints. may well abate once these issues are sorted, she suggested. She also pointed out that there has not been a very large stimulus in India nor have we had a labour supply constraint. This also has a bearing on how sustained a problem it might be going forward.

“I don’t think inflation is going to be a lasting issue globally or for India,” she said.

State Bank of India's Group Chief Economic Adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh said that there have perhaps been changes in the way inflation has worked over the years, for example the linkage between wage and inflation perhaps has broken down. It is unlikely to be a major economic problem in the longer term here, according to him.

“I don’t see inflation as a significant potential threat apart from one or two numbers for a country like India. But we need to be cautious on this because food inflation in India (is politically sensitive and)...has actually won and lost elections,” he said.

JP Morgan Chief India Economist Sajjid Chinoy said that one needs to look at advanced and developing economies separately. The advanced economies have taken a policy decision to ‘reflate’.

“Developing economies, I think there is far more damage coming out of this pandemic which should be disinflationary. The problem is inflation expectations in developing economies aren’t well-anchored. So (if) you get 6-8 quarters of high inflation...will that get entrenched, is the question,” he said.

Growth is also being closely watched amid the turmoil that the Covid-19 pandemic caused. are likely to give an impetus to growth, said Sabyasachi Kar, professor at the Institute of Economic Growth. He said that deeper reforms may be needed to make sure that growth is sustainable. He pointed out for example, that India considerably lags other countries in contract enforcement even as it has improved in other metrics for ease of doing business. Financial sector reforms are another deeper reform that could help create sustainable growth, according to Kar.

“We need to look at institutional reforms,” he said.

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore professor Pulak Ghosh said it is important to re-examine the way data is collected and analysed while making policy moves. There is a need to look beyond survey methods on data collection that can inform decision-making. He pointed out that technology enables data collection already on a number of factors like the goods and services tax which can lead to better estimates of gross domestic product. Such numbers also need to be put to use, according to him.

“Now we are sitting actually on tons of data,” he said.