Disclose embedded value for September-March period: Centre to LIC

The Centre has asked LIC to disclose its embedded value (EV) for the September-March period as against the insurer’s plan to declare the same only one year after it shared its last embedded value of Rs 5.39 trillion.

The management of LIC had not asked its reporting actuary to start the process of the embedded value derivation as of March 2022 as it was expected to drop on account of decline in mark-to-market gains of about Rs 40,000-50,000 crore, said an official. The embedded value — an important metric that indicates an insurance company’s performance — is ...