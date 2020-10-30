Discussion on report over, FinCom set to present it to President on Nov 9

-
-
The 15th finance commission is slated to submit its report for 2021-22 to 2025-26 to President Ram Nath Kovind on November 9.
The commission, headed by N K Singh, on Friday concluded its deliberations on the report, having finalised it after wide-ranging consulations with various stakeholders. These include the union and state governments, local governemnts of different tiers, chairmen and members of previous finance commission, advisory council to the commission and other domain experts, academic institutions and multi-lateral institutions.
The report will be tabled in Parliament by the union finance minister along with an action taken report of the government.
The commission had already submitted its report to the President for 2020-21. It was then submitted to Parliament and made public
