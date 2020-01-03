JUST IN
Dividend payout ratio 75% for foreign-owned insurance intermediaries

In case the profit for the relevant period includes any extra-ordinary profits or income, the payout ratio shall be computed after excluding such extra-ordinary items

BS Reporter 

For insurance intermediaries with majority foreign shareholding, the insurance regulator has capped the dividend payout ratio at 75 per cent of their net profits. In case the profit for the relevant period includes any extra-ordinary profits or income, the payout ratio shall be computed after excluding such extra-ordinary items for reckoning compliance with prudential payout ratio, Irdai said.
First Published: Fri, January 03 2020. 21:14 IST

