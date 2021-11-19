Domestic travel surges 27% to 8.9 million in October, shows data

Domestic air traffic rose 27.1 per cent to 8.9 million on a sequential basis, as festive season demand, increased vaccination led to a rise in travel.

The government increased the capacity cap on operations to 85 per cent from 72.5 per cent. Seat occupancy for all airlines showed growth. SpiceJet reported the highest load factor of 82.2 per cent.





While continues to retain the top spot in market share, Go First overtook SpiceJet. Go First reported 9.8 per cent share in domestic traffic as compared to 9 per cent of SpiceJet.