Don't display Aadhaar number publicly, says UIDAI after Trai chief's dare

Following Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman R S Sharma throwing up his on Twitter, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked people to refrain from doing such a thing because this is not in accordance with the law.

This is because the unique number has personally sensitive information like bank account details, the passport number, and the permanent account number.

The said according to the Aadhaar Act, 2016, IT (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules, 2011, and Justice Srikrishna’s proposed Data Protection Bill, personally sensitive information should not be published or shared publicly. The Authority reiterated the should be shared only if there was a need to do so for establishing identity and for legitimate transactions.





ALSO READ: After Aadhaar dare boomerang, Trai chief R S Sharma putting up a brave face

The controversy surrounding Aadhaar started when Sharma threw a Twitter challenge on the safety of Aadhaar.

Some users have claimed to have deposited Rs 1 in Sharma’s bank account, but the Trai chairman has said no such thing has happened.



Some users have also apparently booked a phone using Sharma’s on online portals and gave the Trai chairman’s address for delivery. However, the has warned all such people because this is a criminal offence.

“…doing through somebody else’s or using someone else’s Aadhaar number for any purpose may amount to impersonation and thereby a criminal offence under the Aadhaar Act and Any person indulging in such acts or abetting or inciting others to do so makes themselves liable for prosecution and penal action under the law,” the added.





ALSO READ: Why it is difficult for Data Protection Act to co-exist with Aadhaar Act

“Such activities (publicly sharing Aadhaar) are uncalled for and should be refrained as these are not in accordance with the law. Aadhaar is a unique identity which can be authenticated to prove one’s identity for various services, benefits and subsidies,” the Authority said in a statement. Sharma’s challenge was to vouch for the safety of Aadhaar. Almost immediately, Twitter users sent out a barrage of replies disclosing Sharma’s personal details including his mobile number, bank account details and address. However, the UIDAI the next day denied the details were taken from the servers of Aadhaar. To express support for Sharma, various Twitter users have also shared their Aadhaar numbers on Twitter, challenging the safety of the unique number.

The matter was even raised in Parliament on Tuesday with Congress leader K C Venugopal terming Sharma's on Twitter bizarre. “Hackers are claiming to have accessed his (Sharma) private information. This has caused serious concerns and apprehensions among people about safety and security of their personal information and privacy,” he said.