Aadhaar safety: Trai chief is quiet after throwing a Twitter challenge

R S Sharma, chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), has been at the centre of a controversy ever since he threw a Twitter challenge on safety of Aadhaar by putting out his unique number on the micro-blogging site. Social media enthusiasts immediately got active disclosing his personal details including mobile number, bank account details, address and even frequent flier ID.

While some claimed to have deposited token money into his accounts, others took to the e-commerce route to place cash on delivery orders at the outgoing Trai chairman’s residence. Sharma, ...