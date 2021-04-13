JUST IN
DoT extends norms on network gear purchase to satellite services

At present, only BSNL has installed a satellite gateway through which it provides satellite-based commu­nication services to authorised agencies like security forces, oil companies etc

Companies providing satellite connectivity services through gateway set-up in India will have to install network equipment as recomm­ended by the government, according to new norms issued by the Department of Telecom (DoT).

As per the new norms, National Cyber Security Coord­inator will be the designated authority that can impose conditions for the procurement of telecom equipment on the grounds of "Defe­nce of India" or matters directly related to national security.

First Published: Tue, April 13 2021. 00:17 IST

