DoT extends norms on network gear purchase to satellite services

-
ALSO READ
Centre mandates all ministries, public depts to use BSNL, MTNL services
In spite of anti-China rhetoric, Chinese smartphones dominate Indian market
OneWeb launches 36 satellites, to offer high-speed internet in India
From MX TakaTak to Roposo, TikTok's Indian clones play a tough catch-up
DoT, Dipam lock horns over real estate asset valuation of BSNL-MTNL
-
At present, only BSNL has installed a satellite gateway through which it provides satellite-based communication services to authorised agencies like security forces, oil companies etc.
As per the new norms, National Cyber Security Coordinator will be the designated authority that can impose conditions for the procurement of telecom equipment on the grounds of "Defence of India" or matters directly related to national security.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU