DoT extends norms on network gear purchase to satellite services

Companies providing satellite connectivity services through gateway set-up in India will have to install network equipment as recomm­ended by the government, according to new norms issued by the Department of Telecom (DoT).

At present, only has installed a satellite gateway through which it provides satellite-based commu­nication services to authorised agencies like security forces, oil companies etc.

As per the new norms, National Cyber Security Coord­inator will be the designated authority that can impose conditions for the procurement of on the grounds of "Defe­nce of India" or matters directly related to national security.