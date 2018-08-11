The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is discussing a proposal for auctioning spectrum on a yearly basis and offering it at a predetermined time. The proposal, if accepted, could be implemented in the forthcoming spectrum auctions.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has already submitted its recommendations for auctioning spectrum across various bands, including 5G. The move would mean a fundamental change in the current auction process, which is sometimes held after a gap of a few years, and sometimes close to each other when the regulator and the government ...