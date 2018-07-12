Double whammy for Indian economy: Retail inflation up, growth slips

Industrial production grew at 3.2 per cent in May compared to 2.9 per cent in the same month last year even as the performance of and power sectors remained sluggish.

In terms of industries, 13 out of 23 industry groups in the sector have shown positive growth during May 2018 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, an official release said.

The output of mining, and electricity sectors grew by 5.7 per cent, 2.8 per cent and 4.2 per cent respectively in May 2018 compared to May 2017.

The cumulative growth in these three sectors during April-May 2018 over the corresponding period of 2017 has been 4.9 per cent, 4 per cent and 3.1 per cent respectively.

Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables recorded growth of 4.3 per cent and (-) 2.6 per cent respectively in May.

June CPI was at 5 per cent vs 4.87 per cent in May (YoY 1.46%).