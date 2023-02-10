DPIIT likely to bring national framework on quality infrastructure

The government is likely to bring a national framework on quality infrastructure (QI) policies to avoid uncertainty and ensure clarity about the procedures for accreditation of product and services, said a government official.

“The department will focus on ensuring that there are more accreditation facilities in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, with a key focus on the healthcare and education systems. We also need to shift from government-based inspectors to third-party inspectors so that there is better management of the accreditation system and more improvement in the coming years. Third-party bodies will have government oversight to ensure that they work effectively and it does not trouble manufacturers,” said Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) while briefing the media.

Ravi P. Singh, secretary general at (QCI) said the government is replacing its inspectors with third-party inspectors who can work with more efficiency and transparency. At present, government inspectors are involved in regulations of the Boilers Act and Explosives act. QCI believes an increase in third-party inspections will be key to avoid harassment and trouble from government officials.

India’s national accreditation system under the QCI has been ranked fifth out of 184 countries, the commerce and industry ministry said on Thursday. In 2020, India was ranked ninth in the world in accreditation.

“Countries ranked above India have a regulatory mechanism where they get their accreditation done only by their national accreditation bodies and these bodies have government and public trust. India needs to follow suit and have a regulation along such lines to reduce foreign accreditation bodies that are expensive and follow the same procedure as QCI does,” he added.