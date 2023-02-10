JUST IN
Manufacturing drags industrial production growth to 4.3% in December
Current account deficit may fall in Dec quarter as net exports ease
1,330 foreign firms, subsidiaries have shut shop in last 3 yrs:Minister
DPIIT working on quality control orders for several products: Official
Centre will provide more funds to NREGA if need arises: FM Sitharaman
Android case: Top court refuses to modify NCLAT's Jan 19 order on Google
Dhanuka Agritech Q3 profit up 8%; revenue rises by 10% to Rs 393 crore
India asks WTO members to discuss e-comm issues; submits two papers
New tax regime to leave higher disposable income with people: Sitharaman
Working to support plans to promote a free open Indo-Pacific region: USIBC
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Manufacturing drags industrial production growth to 4.3% in December
icon-arrow-left
Digital infrastructure role in e-commerce: India seeks views at WTO
Business Standard

DPIIT likely to bring national framework on quality infrastructure

Dept to ensure there are more accreditation facilities in tier-2 and 3 cities, with key focus on healthcare and education systems

Topics
DPIIT | Quality Council of India

Nikesh Singh  |  New Delhi 

infrastructure
In 2020, India was ranked ninth in the world in accreditation

The government is likely to bring a national framework on quality infrastructure (QI) policies to avoid uncertainty and ensure clarity about the procedures for accreditation of product and services, said a government official.

“The department will focus on ensuring that there are more accreditation facilities in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, with a key focus on the healthcare and education systems. We also need to shift from government-based inspectors to third-party inspectors so that there is better management of the accreditation system and more improvement in the coming years. Third-party bodies will have government oversight to ensure that they work effectively and it does not trouble manufacturers,” said Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) while briefing the media.

Ravi P. Singh, secretary general at Quality Council of India (QCI) said the government is replacing its inspectors with third-party inspectors who can work with more efficiency and transparency. At present, government inspectors are involved in regulations of the Boilers Act and Explosives act. QCI believes an increase in third-party inspections will be key to avoid harassment and trouble from government officials.

India’s national accreditation system under the QCI has been ranked fifth out of 184 countries, the commerce and industry ministry said on Thursday. In 2020, India was ranked ninth in the world in accreditation.

“Countries ranked above India have a regulatory mechanism where they get their accreditation done only by their national accreditation bodies and these bodies have government and public trust. India needs to follow suit and have a regulation along such lines to reduce foreign accreditation bodies that are expensive and follow the same procedure as QCI does,” he added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DPIIT

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 21:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.