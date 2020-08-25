DPIIT releases registration format for bidders from neighbouring countries

The commerce and industry ministry has come out with a registration format for bidders from nations sharing a land border with India who want to participate in the country's public procurement process.

On July 23, the government had mandated that any entity from a country sharing a land border with India will be eligible to bid in any procurement process for goods or services only if it is registered with the competent authority. The decision was taken amid the border standoff with China.

"Accordingly, the bidders, who have beneficial ownership in countries which share land border with India and intend to participate in public procurement in India, may submit application for registration in the format...," the Department for Prom­otion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in an office memorandum.

The bidders are also required to submit an application for security clearance, as per the format.

The validity period of the registration would be 12 months from the date of issue of the registration letter. "However, in case of appointment of new director(s)/ new shareholders with more than 10 per cent shares/ change in controlling ownership interest or control through other means, the registration shall stand cancelled," it added.