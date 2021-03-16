DPIIT to meet trade unions, industry groups on FDI in e-commerce

-
ALSO READ
Draft e-commerce policy: Investments by large players may take a hit
Industry executives relieved by restrictions in new defence FDI policy
What to say, and what not: 'Sensitive/not for disclosure' Amazon story
67% MNCs see India among top choices for FDI, says CII-EY survey
Amazon, Flipkart in talks with Indian retail brands for strategic stakes
-
The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) will from Wednesday hold talks with trade unions, industry associations and government ministries to discuss Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in e-commerce.
DPIIT officials will meet Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Retailers Association of India, Laghu Udyog Bharti, the Confederation Indian Industries (CII), Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). They will separately hold talks with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), and the ministries of finance, corporate affairs, consumer affairs, Competition Commission of India (CCI). The meetings will be on March 17, 19 and 23.
Officials are likely to meet over a dozen e-commerce companies, including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall, Swiggy, among others on March 25, a person aware of the development said. DPIIT secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra will chair the meeting.
Officials will discuss various aspects of the Press Note 2 issued by the department two years ago. In December 2018, DPIIT had issued the note on FDI guidelines aimed at tightening norms for online retailers, after the government received complaints against these platforms on how they were flouting the FDI policy by not only influencing product prices but also indirectly moving towards an inventory model.
DPIIT had then said that Press Note 2 was issued for better enforcement of an earlier note that banned FDI in the inventory model of e-commerce.
Domestic trader groups have complained against e-commerce behemoths such as Amazon and Flipkart, alleging that they have been flouting the FDI policy norms by offering deep discounting and promoting preferential sellers, among others.
It is learnt that the government could come up with fresh clarifications on Press Note 2 but only after considering the viewpoint of all relevant stakeholders. “We need to understand the view of all relevant parties before coming with clarifications, if any,” a senior government official said.
“We also want the e-commerce policy to see the light of the day as urgent modalities and parameters are required in the e-commerce business. As far as Press Note is concerned, the intent of the government has to be implemented in letter and spirit,” CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU