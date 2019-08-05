Draft guidelines for e-commerce firms talk tough on deep discounting

Jumping into the fray to act against deep discounting by e-commerce firms and regulate the sector, the consumer affairs ministry has brought out a draft of the proposed ‘Model Framework for Guidelines’ on e-commerce for consumer protection.

Just like the guidelines on foreign direct investment (FDI) in e-commerce, as well as some of the recommendations in the much delayed e-commerce policy, ‘level playing field’ is a common theme the Department of Consumer Affairs has also aired in its draft. “An e-commerce entity shall not directly or indirectly ...