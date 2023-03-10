JUST IN
For summertime business, food products firms flock to rural India
Rajasthan govt comes in the front line of national health spend
Industrial production growth perks up slightly to 5.2% in January
India's forex reserves increase, snapping four-week losing streak
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to launch cross-border oil pipeline on Mar 18
Govt's efforts to avoid power crisis set to boost LNG imports in summers
Irrigation facilities weakening link between rains and crop production
R K Singh launches portal to ensure availability of power amid peak season
India, US ink MoU on semiconductor supply chain, innovation partnership
Foreign investment in India slowing but shift from China spells opportunity
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Rajasthan govt comes in the front line of national health spend
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

For summertime business, food products firms flock to rural India

Dabur said that a long summer would be good for products, particularly its beverages and glucose portfolio

Topics
FMCG companies | Summer | Dabur

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

FMCG

Food companies are betting on rural growth and consumption, as concerns remain about a long, dry summer of scarce rains.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FMCG companies

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 18:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.