E-comm firms may be asked to reveal discount source under upcoming policy

In a move to ensure e-commerce companies are not indulging in predatory pricing, online marketplaces might soon have to disclose who is funding the discounts as part of the pricing details of a product, it is learnt.

According to sources, under the upcoming e-commerce policy, platforms might have to give proof with every discounted product that the slash in prices is funded by the seller or brand and not the e-commerce portal itself. The upcoming e-commerce policy might not only have a new set of rules limiting the maximum discount given on a product, but also ensure it is the seller ...