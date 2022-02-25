E-commerce rules: Officials from DPIIT, consumer affairs to meet on Friday

-
ALSO READ
DPIIT officials, top e-tailers meet to discuss e-commerce policy
In the works: National e-commerce policy to script arm's-length rulebook
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
-
Top officials from the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) are set to meet on Friday to align the proposed policy and rules to regulate the e-commerce space in the country.
Secretary consumer affairs Rohit Kumar Singh and industry department’s secretary Anurag Jain are expected to discuss how the e-commerce policy prepared by DPIIT has shaped up. “The proposed amendments in the consumer protection rules for etailers will also have to be in line with that, while ensuring that there is no overlap,” a senior government official told Business Standard.
The consumer affairs ministry has completed consultation with top ecommerce companies, industry associations and other relevant stakeholders. “But we are also taking the views of NGOs, as the rules are consumer-centric,” the official cited above said. The department is likely to dilute some clauses of the draft e-commerce rules aimed at consumer protection after key government departments, as well as top ecommerce players raised concerns regarding the proposed amendments.
The consumer affairs ministry had in June last year proposed a set of guidelines for etailers including ban on flash sales or sale of goods at significantly reduced prices. The guidelines also gave preference to locally produced goods. Industry representatives and government departments were critical of the guidelines, arguing that investor sentiment would be hurt. The final rules’ main focus will be protecting the interests of consumers.
As far as DPIIT’s e-commerce policy is concerned, the department has circulated the latest draft policy to other government departments and ministries for consultation. Earlier, at least two drafts prepared by DPIIT could not become policy after some government departments opposed certain clauses.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU