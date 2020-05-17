E-learning to be new normal as govt plans TV channel for schoolkids

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made three announcements on Sunday that will help make India’s health as well as education infrastructure pandemic-ready. One, to have infectious disease hospital blocks in all districts.

Two, to have integrated public health labs in all districts and block levels to manage pandemics. And, three, launch of one TV channel each for classes I to XII under PM e-Vidya initiative. At a time when a large number of population still does not have internet access, especially in rural areas, education through TV will help boost school education, said ...