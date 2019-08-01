EAC-PM sets up task force on employment; to submit suggestions to Modi soon

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) has set up a task force on employment.

The task force had its first meeting on Thursday and its brief will be to present to PM Narendra Modi a note or statement on what the government can do to alleviate growth slowdown, and hence, create jobs, Business Standard has learnt. The members of the task force are EAC-PM Chairman and NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy, EAC-PM member Rathin Roy, former EAC-PM member Surjit Bhalla, former finance secretary Ratan Watal, former chief statistician Pronab Sen, former chief economic advisor ...