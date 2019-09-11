Early signs of the urban Indian woman's depleting lifespan showing up

Early trends point to a disturbing demographic development in the cities and towns of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, with the gradual reduction of the lifespan of women living in these regions. The average lifespan of urban women in Hyderabad or Visakhapatnam, for instance, has come down from 75.2 years in the five-year reference period of 2010-2014, to 73.4 years in 2013-2017.

Life expectancy in general has risen marginally across all Indian states, signalling an overall improvement in the health of the populace. The average male lifespan is catching up with that ...