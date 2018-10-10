Ease of doing business: What makes Gujarat's labour reforms stand apart

The home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had a distinct way of implementing labour reforms than that endorsed by the Centre.

One area where this distinction is visible is the retrenchment clause for factories with less than 300 workers, which has been supported by the Centre and adopted by Rajasthan. The state of Gujarat, on the other hand, has continually stated that it has no plans to work on that front. "We are conscious of the existing struggles and rights of industrial workers and would like to work towards them and not against them," said a senior state ...