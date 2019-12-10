Eastern region to face energy deficit of 11,000 million units in FY20: CEA

The country's eastern region will face an energy deficit of 11,032 million units (MU) this fiscal, even as the nation as a whole is projected to be in surplus of 80,388 MU.

Load Generation Balance Report (LGBR), prepared by the (CEA), illustrates that the eastern region will enjoy surplus power during peak hours. The surplus power for this region is pegged at 1,966 Mw, 7.6 per cent in excess of the projected demand. Nationwide too, the surplus is seen at 15,919 Mw, exceeding the peak power demand by 8.4 per cent.

Among all the eastern states, Odisha is set to encounter the steepest energy shortage of 4,202 MU. Intermittent shutdown at the mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) have crippled production and despatches and hurt generation at coal-fired power plants in the state. After the landslide at Bharatpur open cast coal mining project in MCL's command area, none of the coal-based plants have been able to maintain ample stocks and are operating at truncated load.

CEA has anticipated the power supply position factoring in power availability from various stations in operation, including renewable energy sources, fuel availability, and anticipated water availability at hydro-electric stations. A capacity addition of 12,186.14 Mw during 2019-20 comprising 10,296.15 MW of thermal, 1,189.99 Mw of hydro and 700 Mw of nuclear power stations has been considered. The gross energy generation in the country has been assessed at 1,330 BU (billion units) from the conventional power plants in operation and those expected to be commissioned during the year in consultation with generating companies/SEBs (State Electricity Boards) and taking into consideration the proposed maintenance schedule of the units during the year.

Net energy availability and demand met include anticipated injection from renewable energy sources, surplus power from Captive Power Plants (CPPs) and tied-up capacity from Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

“Surplus energy is anticipated of the order of 16.6 per cent, 1.5 per cent, 3.7 per cent and 12.2 per cent in the northern, western, southern and north-eastern regions respectively. Eastern regions are likely to face energy shortage of 6.4 per cent, which can be met from surplus power in other regions. The peaking surplus of the order of 8.8 per cent, 2.5 per cent, 3.2 per cent and 7.6 per cent is anticipated in northern, western, southern and eastern regions respectively. North-eastern region is likely to face peak deficit of the order of 7.7 per cent,” the CEA report noted.