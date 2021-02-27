Economic Affairs Secy Tarun Bajaj to take charge of revenue department

Amid the budget exercise in parliament, the has decided to not give an extension to Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey who was also holding additional charge of the in the Meanwhile, it has given additional charge of the post to the current economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj.

Pandey who is set to retire on February 28, took charge as finance secretary in November 2018. He is exiting at a time when the finance bill of FY2022 is to be discussed in Parliament after March 8.

“The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Revenue to Tarun Bajaj, upon superannuation of Pandey, till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said an order issued by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet which is headed by the Prime Minister.

Tarun Bajaj, a veteran of the assumed charge as Economic Affairs secretary in May last year, at a time when India saw the steepest GDP contraction in its history owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to taking over this post, he was the additional secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

Bajaj, a 1988-batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, is not new to the functioning of the as this is his third stint in the ministry.

Bajaj at the helm of DEA has maintained a cordial relationship with the Reserve Bank of India and backed up decisions of the central bank in important issues like loan restructuring, appointment process of the monetary policy committee and so on.

Insiders in the government say that Bajaj prefers keeping a low profile and talks straight to the point. He believes in a cordial relationship with all the departments and keeps a consultative approach with all stakeholders.

The senior bureaucrat worked earlier as joint secretary in the ministry’s crucial Department of Financial Services overseeing the insurance division between 2006 and 2011.

He then worked as a joint secretary in the DEA between 2014 and 2015 handling multilateral institutions.

During his five year stint (2015-2020), at the PMO, he was supervising and handling finance-related matters and that’s the reason he was picked up by the government to take the charge of an important role in the finance ministry.