Crystal gazing the budget announcements from Economic Survey
Economic Survey: Building blocks for 'wealth creation' and $5-trn economy

Here is a snapshot of some of the 'new ideas' for the economy that the Survey focuses on

Wealth creation being the central theme, the Economic Survey highlights the need for strengthening the invisible hand of markets, with pro-business policies, enabling fair competition, ease of doing business, minimising government intervention in markets, facilitating trade for job creation, as well as scaling up the banking sector.

First Published: Fri, January 31 2020.

