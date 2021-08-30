Economists project GDP growth at 14%-23% in Q1FY22

Economists have pegged in the range of 14 per cent to 23 per cent for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The growth was projected on a low base of 24.4 per cent contraction in the gross domestic product in Q4 of the previous financial year.

This implies that has to be more than 24.4 per cent in order for the at constant price in Q1 of FY'22 to equal that of FY'20. The projections fall short of that number. The data will be released on Tuesday.



