Economists urge govt to release NSSO data on employment without any changes

Economists have urged the government to immediately release the National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO’s) periodic labour force survey (PLFS) report, which showed the unemployment rate climbing to a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, without any changes in the results.

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar chaired an informal meeting with some economists and experts on February 21 to discuss the NSSO report, sources aware of the meeting said. ALSO READ: Unemployment rises across religions, social groups, shows NSSO survey Chief Statistician Pravin ...