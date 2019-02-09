Unemployment rises across religions, social groups, says NSSO survey

There was a jump in the unemployment rate across major religions and social groups in 2017-18, according to the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO)’s latest household survey on jobs. The unemployment rate rose the sharpest among Sikhs (ranging from 2-5 times in urban and rural areas), followed by Hindus whose joblessness rate doubled in cities and tripled in the villages, in 2017-18, compared to 2011-12.

The unemployment rate among Muslims more than doubled, even as that among Christians also rose across the country during this period. The unemployment rate was ...