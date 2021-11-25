Economists write to PM seeking higher fund allocation for MGNREGA

A group of economists have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate additional funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to meet the work demand so that the scheme works according to the law.
“This (allocation of additional funds), through its effects on mass demand, will also contribute to recovery of the overall economy. It will boost micro and small enterprises that are currently facing extreme difficulties,” the economists said in the letter.
The economists who sent this letter included Jean Dreze, Prabhat Pattnaik, Mahendra Dev, Pronab Sen and Himanshu, among others.
