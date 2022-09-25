JUST IN
Story in numbers: Mystery of unknown sources of political party funding
Business Standard

Electricity Bill will pave the path for privatisation: AIPEF chairman Dubey

"The AIPEF is opposing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the larger interest of the consumer and the power sector itself," said Dubey

Topics
electricity bill | privatisation | energy sector

Virendra Singh Rawat 

AIPEF Chairman, Shailendra Dubey
The Bill will pave the path for ‘total privatisation’ of power distribution, says AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), an umbrella body representing nearly 1.5 million public sector power employees, has threatened a massive stir on November 23 in New Delhi, against the proposed amendment to the Electricity Act. In an interview, AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey tells Virendra Singh Rawat the broad contours of the union’s stand. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 21:40 IST

