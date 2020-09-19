Entries invited for contest on showcasing GST reforms on video, graphics

GSTNetwork has invited entries in the form of 30- to 120-second videos or static graphics on the various initiatives and reforms that have been undertaken so far.

Winners will be awarded Rs one lakh and the second prize of Rs 50,000 to be given to four runners up.

The third prize will be of Rs 10,000 and will be given to 20 best adjudged entries after first and second prizes.

The theme could be any of the following: