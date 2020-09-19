JUST IN
Govt proposes wider coverage for migrant workers under labour laws
Business Standard

Entries invited for contest on showcasing GST reforms on video, graphics

Top prize of Rs 1 lakh, four runners-up to get Rs 50,000 each; GSTN releases a series of themes on which the entries could be based

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

The entries for the contest can be one among many themes given by GSTNetwork

GSTNetwork has invited entries in the form of 30- to 120-second videos or static graphics on the various initiatives and GST reforms that have been undertaken so far.

Winners will be awarded Rs one lakh and the second prize of Rs 50,000 to be given to four runners up.

The third prize will be of Rs 10,000 and will be given to 20 best adjudged entries after first and second prizes.

The theme could be any of the following:

  • GST: one nation, one tax, one market
  • GST and reduced taxes on MSMEs
  • GST and automated compliance
  • GST and reduction of monthly household budget
  • Movement of goods without check posts
  • How to register, file return on GST portal
  • How GST has benefited the taxpayers, consumers and the country
First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 19:11 IST

