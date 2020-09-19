Entries invited for contest on showcasing GST reforms on video, graphics

-
ALSO READ
Use of GST data in national accounts in limbo 3 years after tax roll-out
States to bear interest burden for borrowing Rs 2.35 trn shortfall in GST
Single-agenda GST Council meeting on Aug 27 to discuss compensation
Interest on delayed GST can be paid on net basis from Sept 1: Centre
Honest, thorough reappraisal of GST long overdue
-
GSTNetwork has invited entries in the form of 30- to 120-second videos or static graphics on the various initiatives and GST reforms that have been undertaken so far.
Winners will be awarded Rs one lakh and the second prize of Rs 50,000 to be given to four runners up.
The third prize will be of Rs 10,000 and will be given to 20 best adjudged entries after first and second prizes.
The theme could be any of the following:
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU