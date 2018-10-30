Environmental concerns to cargo movement, big challenges for 3 new ports

The NDA government's three new major ports have been delayed owing to local opposition, environmental concerns, and cargo movement-related hurdles. The Union shipping ministry had announced setting up three major ports in 2016.

While the proposed Enayam port in Tamil Nadu has been delayed due to opposition from fishermen, the one proposed at Wadhwan, Gujarat, needs a disaster management study. The site for the proposed port in Wadhwan is in the vicinity of the Tarapur atomic plant. The third one, at Sagar in West Bengal, struggles with issues of cargo landing at the ...