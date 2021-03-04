EPFO likely fixed 8.5% interest rate on PF deposits for 2020-21: Report

-
ALSO READ
EPFO to pay 8.5% interest for FY20 in two instalments, cites Covid impact
EPFO stops correction in member profiles online over fraudulent withdrawals
Covid-19 selloff in March eats into EPFO equity returns in FY20
Spike in enrollments deceptive as high volatility mars EPFO payroll data
Subscribers to get 8.5% EPF savings interest at one go on 'market boost'
-
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has likely fixed the interest rate on provident fund deposits at 8.5 per cent for financial year 2020-21, according to a report by news agency PTI.
The retirement fund body is likely to announce the rates today. The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), which is the main decision-making body of EPFO, is meeting in Srinagar.
The decision will come on the back of large withdrawals and fewer contributions through out the last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In March, last year, the EPFO had reduced the interest rate to a 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, which is a seven-year low. The interest rate was 8.65 per cent in 2018-19 and 8.55 per cent for 2017-18. It was 8.65 per cent in 2016-17.
Net new enrolments with the retirement fund body grew by 24 per cent to 1.25 million in December, indicating a return to the pre-Covid levels of subscriber growth for the EPFO, according to the payroll data released last Saturday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU