EPFO stops correction in member profiles online over fraudulent withdrawals

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation in a circular stopped the “major corrections" option in member profile stating that it could lead to mismatch of records and fraudulent withdrawals.
The organisation in a circular said, "A complete change in the member profile cannot be allowed in the normal course through online or offline process, except in extreme situations where it has been proven that the member’s name has been changed following the due process prescribed in law, or there has been an erroneous upload of data by the employer on production of documentary evidence, by the member and employer, and after due verification."
The organisation in its circular, issued ahead of 2020-21 interest announcement, has ordered its field offices to not entertain any such request for correction in name or other employee details. It has also asked the field offices to keep the documentary prrofs submitted by employees and employers for future audits.
“Correction in profile has been allowed to rectify the errors in the name, father’s or husband’s name, date of birth and gender. However, it has been observed that complete name and profile changes have been made in certain cases, leading to fraudulent withdrawals," it said.
Major changes include a complete change in name, which “shall not be done in the online process without obtaining proper documentary proof, including explanation from the employer", the circular mentions.
Meanwhile, the interest rate for 2020-21 is expected to be announced in the first week of March when retirement fund directors sit in Srinagar to review their revenues and financial status.
