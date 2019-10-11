EPFO writes to FinMin: Clear dues of Rs 9,100 cr for pension schemes

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has written to the finance ministry, requesting it to clear dues of over Rs 9,100 crore that the government owes towards its pension schemes.

The EPFO is seeking arrears, some of which have accumulated over decades, at a time when its pension fund is in deficit, according to its latest actuarial valuation for 2016-17, which has not been made public yet, revealed official records. Part of the dues has been pending since 1995-96 – the inception year of the Employees’ Pension Scheme administered by the EPFO. ...