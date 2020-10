Even as economy reopens, new projects continue decline; down 82% YoY in Sep

The value of new projects continued to decline in the September quarter even as the country continued to unlock the economy in phases. The value of new projects in September was Rs 0.59 trillion, down 81.9 per cent over the same period last year, showed data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. This is also lower than June's Rs 0.69 trillion.

The June quarter had borne the brunt of the lockdown when economic activity had ground to a halt. The country had gone into a lockdown in March to control the Covid-19 pandemic. The unlocking began on June 8th. The degree of ...