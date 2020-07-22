JUST IN
India offers golden opportunity; best destination for investment: Gadkari
Business Standard

Exercise caution on the proposed trade pact with US: Experts to govt

Govt had earlier criticised free trade deals for boosting cheap imports into the country

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Experts have urged the government to take a consistent stand on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), saying it needs to exercise caution on the proposed pact with the US. This is with respect to existing FTAs having been termed “hasty and inherently unequal” by the government.

India has pushed to ink a limited trade pact with the US, along with the possibility of an FTA later. However, officials say talks will pick up only after the US presidential elections. Talks had progressed after India pulled out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in November ...

First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 06:05 IST

