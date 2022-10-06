JUST IN
Expenditure under Centrally Sponsored Schemes up by 72.1% till FY22
Business Standard

Expenditure under Centrally Sponsored Schemes up by 72.1% till FY22

11 states, UTs spent more than allocated share in FY21; but in FY23, Centre expects to save Rs 80,000 cr

Topics
Centrally sponsored schemes | Finance Ministry | Finance minister

Anoushka Sawhney & Samreen Wani  |  New Delhi 

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
The analysis also found that the amount of funds released to the implementation agencies has doubled as a share of the total CSS allocation from 15.9 per cent in FY18 to 31.5 per cent in FY22

Although the government has been overshooting its Budget targets for Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) over the last two financial years, it may end up saving Rs 80,000 crore this year. This is because of underutilisation of funds and tardy spending by states, according to media reports.

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 17:52 IST

