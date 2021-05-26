Experts differ on link between cyclone numbers in India and climate change

India has been hit by two massive cyclones within a month on both, its western and eastern Coasts. Apart from taking human lives and damaging property the events have also sparked a debate among climatologists and meteorologists about the reasons behind the growing frequency of such extreme weather phenomena.

While the east coast of India has been prone to cyclones and typhoons as the Bay of Bengal is considered to more violent than the Arabian Sea, it is the growing number of cyclones hitting the west coast the past few years that has made experts sit up and take notice. Data ...