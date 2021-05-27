Explained: How Delhi's foodgrain scheme is working on the ground

Sabira Khatoon, a 61-year-old from Munger in Bihar, has been working in Delhi for many years as a house help. She is happy that the Delhi government has decided to provide the ration her family is entitled to, free.

Khatoon and over 7.2 million families like her's, who already have a ration card, are entitled to 5 kg of subsidised grain under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Now, they are also getting another 5 kg of grain under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMG­KY), which has been activated by the Centre for nearly 800 million benefici­aries for May and June ...