Explained in numbers: Coronavirus outbreak impact on businesses

Businesses are seeing an adverse impact of Covid-19. A survey by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) tried to capture this. It shows that 81 per cent of surveyed Ficci members and associations said that their cash flow has decreased, while only minusculethree per cent said it has increased.
