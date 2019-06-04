Explained: The controversy around 3-language policy and 'Hindi imposition'

Draft of a new released by the Centre has made Hindi the centre of a controversy. Among several proposals made in the draft National (NEP), the one clause that came under fire was the "3-language formula". The proposal was seen as a move to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states.



The contentious paragraph in the draft has now been revised.

Why the draft led to a controversy?

The draft NEP, uploaded on the HRD Ministry's website on Friday sought to make Hindi a mandatory third language to be taught in schools across the country.

"Students who wish to change one of the three languages they are studying may do so in Grade 6, so long as the study of three languages by students in the Hindi-speaking states would continue to include Hindi and English and one of the modern Indian languages from other parts of India, while the study of languages by students in the non-Hindi-speaking states would include the regional language, Hindi and English," the earlier draft policy said.

The revised draft education policy

After the uproar, the Central government on Monday released a revised draft The new draft has removed the clause that was seen as imposition of Hindi by several states.

The new draft now states: "In keeping with the principle of flexibility, students who wish to change one or more of the three languages they are studying may do so in Grade 6 or Grade 7, so long as they are able to still demonstrate proficiency in three languages (one language at the literature level) in their modular Board Examinations some time during secondary school."

Why southern states are opposing it?

This is not the first time that the country is witnessing protests against Hindi.

had always resisted the "imposition" of Hindi. In 1965, the state witnessed violent protests against a proposal that Hindi would be India's only official language.

The anti-Hindi sentiments in Southern states, especially Tamil Nadu, is not just a language affair. According to a report in The Hindu, imposition of Hindi is seen as the hegemony of the North and the introduction of mono-culture.

What opposition leaders are saying?

The charge against the draft NEC was led by regional parties in

The three-language formula which bats for Hindi from "pre-school to class 12 was a big shocker," and the recommendation would "divide" the country, DMK chief M K said.

Recalling the anti-Hindi agitations beginning as early as 1937 in Tamil Nadu, the DMK leader said in a statement that since 1968 the State was following the two-language formula of learning only Tamil and English.

BJP's ally in Lok Sabha polls, the PMK too alleged the recommendation on the three language formula was "imposition of Hindi" and wanted it to be scrapped.

Congress leader and ex-chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah called the draft "a brutal assault" on the states.

"Nothing should be done against our opinion. There is no need for three languages. English and Kannada are there... they are enough. Kannada is our mother tongue, so primacy should be given to Kannada," he said.