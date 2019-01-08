Explained: What are the laws that govern class action suits in India?

On January 4, the Supreme Court allowed the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to go ahead with a probe against Nestle India’s Maggi, thereby reviving a 2015 class action suit filed by the Indian government against the Swiss food maker. That was the first time the government had taken action under Section 12-1-D of the Consumer Protection Act, which empowers both the Centre and states to file such complaints.

Aashish Aryan explains what constitutes a class action suit, its prevalence in India and related international norms. What are the circumstances under which ...