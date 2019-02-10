Explained: What has changed for India's women between 2005 and 2015?

What has changed for India’s women between 2005 and 2015 ? The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) has some answers. Some things haven’t changed, or have changed only marginally. Women continue to face domestic violence but the figure has come down slightly from 37 per cent to 31 per cent.

So the country has to live with the shaming fact that one in three Indian women gets battered at home at one or the other time in her life (the age group being 15 to 49). The good news is financial inclusion. The proportion of women who have a bank or savings account that they use ...