Explained: Why fertiliser stood out in September core sector data

Fertiliser has stood out in otherwise depressed core sector output data for the month of September, with a rise amid all-round decline in other infrastructure industries. In seven of the eight segments, output fell in the month, pulling down the sector to a record decline of 5.2 per cent.

On the other hand, growth in fertiliser production hit an eight-month high at 5.4 per cent, up from 2.9 per cent the previous month. Despite having the smallest weightage in the core sector index, at only 2.6 per cent, the sector has seen growth for four straight months, unheard of in the overall ...